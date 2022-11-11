DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department will hold a Lights in the Park event on Saturday, December 10, from 6-9 p.m. in Elm Avenue Park. Decorated vehicles from area police, rescue, and fire agencies will greet eventgoers with holiday-themed displays and colorful lights.

The free community event will double as a fundraiser for local nonprofits. Donations of non-perishable food items, unwrapped toys, and pet care items will be accepted.

Authorities will hand out a limited number of cupcake kits and goodie bags to cars with children in them. Kids will also have the chance to drop off letters for Santa.

This year, cars will have to sign up for a timeslot on Eventbrite to prevent traffic issues. Each is a half-hour long.