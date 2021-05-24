Bethlehem PD holds annual Walk and Roll festival

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – May is Bike Safety Month and as part of the Bethlehem Police Department’s commitment to Bike Safety, the department held its annual Walk and Roll Fest on May 22 in Delmar.

The Bethlehem Walk and Roll Fest celebrates parks, trails, open spaces, and bicycle/pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods.

“The Town of Bethlehem Police Department has always been committed to bike safety

and has been hosting events of this type for over 30 years,” said the department. “Events like this wouldn’t be made possible without the cooperation, coordination, and commitment of several groups, which include the Bethlehem Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, the Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department, as well as funding assistance from the Capital District Transportation Committee.”

This year’s festival featured pedestrian safety awareness activities, bike skills stations,

kids’ activities, a bike auction, and a bike raffle. Participants also received a free ice cream as well as safety equipment.