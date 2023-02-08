BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Selkirk Reserve Bethlehem’s first-ever affordable housing development received site plan approval from Bethlehem Planning Board on Tuesday, February 7. This clears the way for full approval from the Town Board and aims to start construction in Spring 2023.

After a three-year journey through site acquisition, design and local government approvals, the $20 million development received approval. Jonathan Gertman, Senior Vice President of Development at The NRP Group states, “The Selkirk Reserve team is pleased to have passed Bethlehem’s rigorous Planning Board review process, and we thank the board for their dedication to the work,” “We believe the laborious nature of this process highlights the difficulty of building housing in New York, especially affordable housing – even as Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged New York will build 800,000 new housing units over the next decade. We look forward to continuing our important work on affordable housing in New York as the Governor’s administration aims to streamline the local government process.”

Selkirk Reserve, located off of Route 9W in Selkirk, meets a need for affordable housing first identified in the town’s comprehensive plan in 2005. Groundbreaking is anticipated at Selkirk Reserve within the next few months, once final Town Board approval is achieved.