BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several events to celebrate the Holiday Season are coming up in the town of Bethlehem. Upcoming holiday events in Bethlehem are as follows:
Sunday, December 4 – Tree Lighting with Santa
- Taking place at the Delmar Four Corners, the tree lighting with Santa kicks off at 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, December 10 – Holiday Lights in the Park
- This will be a drive-thru event. Held at Elm Avenue Park, everyone is welcome to come witness the park lit up. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.
Monday, December 19 – Chanukah Extravaganza
- Also held at the Delmar Four Corners, along with the Bethlehem Chabad, the Chanukah Extravaganza will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 31 – First Night Bethlehem
- This event, helping to ring in the new year, will take place at the Delmar Four Corners, and will start at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.