BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several events to celebrate the Holiday Season are coming up in the town of Bethlehem. Upcoming holiday events in Bethlehem are as follows:

Sunday, December 4 – Tree Lighting with Santa

Taking place at the Delmar Four Corners, the tree lighting with Santa kicks off at 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 – Holiday Lights in the Park

This will be a drive-thru event. Held at Elm Avenue Park, everyone is welcome to come witness the park lit up. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

Monday, December 19 – Chanukah Extravaganza

Also held at the Delmar Four Corners, along with the Bethlehem Chabad, the Chanukah Extravaganza will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 – First Night Bethlehem