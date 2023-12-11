ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twin sisters and Bethlehem High School graduates Taylor Capuano and Casey Capuano Sarai will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Friday, featuring their startup, CAKES body. The brand started in light of an embarrassing nipple freak out (NFO) on a treadmill next to Capuano’s boss, innovating a comfortable cover that can be worn while working out.

The twin sisters started the brand with an initial $5,000 investment from both of them with a $0 marketing budget, no social media following, and no investors. By the end of their first year, CAKES body passed $1M in revenue, rose to the top 1% of Shopify sales launched in 2022, and built their social presence using TikTok as well.

Capuano and Capuano Sarai founded CAKES body on the verge of being laid off from their corporate jobs when they turned to this side hustle at the peak of COVID-19 in quarantine. By the end of 2023, the brand is on track to do eight figures in annual revenue, will donate over $300K to women’s health causes, and will top it off with Friday’s Shark Tank appearance.