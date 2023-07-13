BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drag Queen Story Hours are not new to libraries in the Capital Region, but decisions over whether to hold them have gotten a lot of attention in recent months. The Bethlehem Library hosted one on Thursday.

The library’s director said more than 100 people showed up, including supporters and people who opposed it. While leaders acknowledged the controversy it could cause, they said libraries should not stay away from difficult topics and should, instead, teach people how to respect those with different viewpoints.

“Lots of people who agreed with the program and some folks who did not agree with the program,” Bethlehem Library Dir. Geoffrey Kirkpatrick said. “And everybody was here and engaged peacefully, and the program went off without a hitch.”

The director said the library would consider hosting another Drag Queen Story Hour given the high level of community interest.