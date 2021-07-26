Bethlehem CSD offers bus driver open house

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Central School District is looking to hire bus drivers. They say you don’t need a commercial license to apply, and that if you’re not sure about the career path, you can take a bus for a test drive.

Try driving a bus out at one of the district’s “Ride and Drive” events, or take a ride with an experienced driver:

Wednesday, July 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Make an appointment or find out more by calling the transportation department.

Potential drivers must be 21 with a clean driving record. Drivers have flexible, part-time schedules, and start at $19.47 hourly. The district says that eligible candidates will be trained to earn a commercial license.