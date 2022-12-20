DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After receiving more than 30 entries for the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce’s “Name the Polar Bear” contest, town officials decided that “Hamlet,” as suggested by Alyssa Bercharlie of Selkirk, would be the winner. Bercharlie will receive a $25 gift card to Romo’s Pizza and Restaurant in Glenmont.

Bercharlie suggested the name because the town of Bethlehem is comprised of several hamlets, and the name Hamlet would represent all those locations. Hamlet will debut for photo opportunities at First Night at the Four Corners in Delmar on New Year’s Eve, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“It was a difficult choice, as there were so many wonderful suggestions,” said Chamber President Terri Egan. “We appreciate all those who participated and hope they stop by the First Night celebration and have a photo taken with Hamlet.”

Other names suggested included Norman, Hudson, Bethany, Normanside Nanook, and Nippy, which had local significance. Others with a wintery theme included Aurora, Icy Ian, Freezey, Chilli, Snowie, Frosty, and Snowseph, to name a few.