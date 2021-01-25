Bethlehem Chamber launches restaurant appreciation week

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The chamber is celebrating Bethlehem Restaurant Appreciation Week from Jan. 25 – Jan. 31. The Chamber changed their traditional Restaurant Week format of offering a three-course meal for a set price, and instead restaurants have complete freedom to share specials to promote to showcase their cuisine.

Details and specials will be posted as they are received on the Bethlehem Chamber website social media.

Some of the cuisines represented in Bethlehem include Italian, Japanese, Mexican and American. Dine in, pick up a curbside order, or get delivery – and you can do it more than once during the week.

“Restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Maureen McGuinness, President of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce. “According to the National Restaurant Association restaurant sales were at $65 billion in the months before the pandemic. They plummeted to $30 billion in April, rebounded to $55.7 billion in September, but started to decline again as the colder weather moved in. Restaurant Appreciation Week is an opportunity for our community to help these businesses survive a challenging time.”

