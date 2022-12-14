DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce will host a trip to Ireland in October 2023. The special 10-day excursion from Dublin to Kingscourt will feature stops in Waterford, Killarney, and Limerick.

“As people are eager to travel again, the Chamber partnered with Plaza Travel in Latham and Collette Travel to offer this special group travel package,” said Chamber President Terri Egan. “We are also offering add-on options pre-tour in London, and post-tour in Edinburgh.”

The chamber will host an informational session on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Bethlehem YMCA. The outline, pricing, and itinerary for the trip can be found via a link on the Chamber’s website.

All transportation to and from Delmar is included in the trip. Leaving from a central location in Delmar, ground transportation will be used to travel to the airport in New York City or Boston, and back, which is also included for travelers taking advantage of the extensions to the base trip.

“This would make a fabulous holiday gift or great for someone who has recently retired and looking for a new adventure,” Egan added. “By using a local and experienced travel agent like Travel Plaza, nothing is overlooked, and the trip is guided all the way, with time built in for travelers to explore some on their own.”

Those booking the trip before Mar. 1, 2023, can save $150 per person. The trip is planned for Oct. 4-13, 2023.