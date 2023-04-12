DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Attention all golfers! The 38th annual Bethlehem Golf Outing, typically held in the fall, is scheduled for June 6 at Normanside Country Club. Registration is $165 a golfer or $660/foursome for the team scramble, which includes golf with a cart, food, drinks, giveaways, and awards.

Not only will attendees enjoy a day of golf, but the outing also provides an opportunity to network with others and raise money with the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce for economic and community development. The event will feature a $25,000 hole-in-one contest and a $5,000 putting contest.

Sponsors will offer samples on the course at four designated locations. Interested eventgoers can buy a super pass for $30/golfer or $120/foursome and enjoy additional perks during the round including a mulligan, stromboli (a length of yarn used to get closer to the hole when in need), putting contest attempt, and golf ball cannon drive (allows golfers to “shoot” their ball from a designated tee). The outing is open to everyone with any skill level. Nongolfers interested in attending for networking, food, and the awards ceremony can register for $45.

“We are happy to be back at the Normanside Country Club,” said Chamber President Terri Egan. “It’s a great course and we appreciate the staff’s hospitality and assistance with our Outing.”