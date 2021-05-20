Bethlehem beholds black bear

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department sent out a warning that a black bear was spotted locally. They said the bear passed through the Olde Delmar neighborhood Thursday morning.
Environmental Conservation Police from the Department of Environmental Conservation were on scene to help keep the bear moving and depart the area.
According to the town’s Animal Control Officer, “People who think they are doing wildlife a favor by feeding them and getting them used to humans are doing them a big disservice. Fed wildlife becomes problem wildlife. A fed bear is a dead bear!”
During the spring, bears are actively searching for food sources. The police warning includes a reminder that conflicts between humans and bears happen when bears find food that people have left unsecured.
It’s against the law in New York to feed bears. Plus, there are several steps to take to avoid attracting them:
- Remove bird feeders from April 1 to November 30
- Do not feed pets outside
- Do not place food outside for wildlife
- Keep garbage locked away in a secure area or use bear-resistant trash cans