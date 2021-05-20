Bethlehem beholds black bear

In this Oct. 2019 handout photo provided by NGO Agent Green, Arthur, a 17 year-old bear, is seen in the Covasna county, Romania. Romanian police will investigate a case involving Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, an Austrian prince who is reported to have “wrongly” killed the massive male bear in a trophy hunt on a visit to the country’s Carpathian Mountains in March, 2021. (Agent Green via AP)

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department sent out a warning that a black bear was spotted locally. They said the bear passed through the Olde Delmar neighborhood Thursday morning.

Environmental Conservation Police from the Department of Environmental Conservation were on scene to help keep the bear moving and depart the area.

According to the town’s Animal Control Officer, “People who think they are doing wildlife a favor by feeding them and getting them used to humans are doing them a big disservice. Fed wildlife becomes problem wildlife. A fed bear is a dead bear!”

During the spring, bears are actively searching for food sources. The police warning includes a reminder that conflicts between humans and bears happen when bears find food that people have left unsecured.

It’s against the law in New York to feed bears. Plus, there are several steps to take to avoid attracting them: