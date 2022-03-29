WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From pizza to fish fry to hot dogs, Watervliet has a variety of restaurants to choose from. These are the highest-rated restaurants in the city, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Mac’s Drive-In

Mac’s Drive-In opened for the season on March 17. The restaurant serves pizza, burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fish fry, and ice cream. Mac’s is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (9 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 648 3rd Avenue

Top review: “We stopped in here for a quick cone during the workday and were not disappointed. The service was very quick and the ice cream was great! There was room to sit both inside and outside which made it nice on a rainy day. I can imagine that they get pretty busy here on a nice day. If you are in the area and looking for some ice cream, be sure to stop. You will be happy that you did!” — topher2076

You can view the menu on the Mac’s Drive-In website.

9. Bob’s Diner

Bob’s Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, and late night. The diner has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 929 19th Street

Top review: “It’s a small diner, but there was enough room for a group of five even during peak lunchtime. Food came relatively quickly. Ordered the corned beef and swiss triple-decker club with macaroni salad and crinkly fries. Tasted good and enough for leftovers. Nothing too fancy, but a good spot to get a quick diner lunch.” — ClarinetMaster1

You can view the menu on the Bob’s Diner website.

8. Arsenal City Tavern

Arsenal City Tavern serves American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 5 out of 5 (9 reviews)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 795 3rd Street

Top review: “A party of three (that be us) stopped by today for a leisurely lunch. Being our first time and having scanned the menu online we were kind of interested in this place. Here is a snapshot of our experience. The draft beer selection is limited but it’s respectable. No local cider on the list, just Angry Orchard which is very sweet. A cozy feeling about the place with muted TVs… Thanks to God for that. An extensive and varied menu is available. The winner for this threesome was a2 skewers of beef and shrimp with peppers and onions, the veggie quesadilla was good and took half home as with the steak/shrimp skewers. The owner is hands-on as he stopped to chat with us and introduce himself, another nice touch. The staff as well were very pleasant and accomodating. Will we go again???? Certainly.” — Ravioliollie

You can view the menu on the Arsenal City tavern website.

7. On The Hill Cafe

On The Hill Cafe serves breakfast and lunch food, including dessert specials. The cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is closed on Mondays.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 143 Troy Schenectady Road

Top review: “I stopped in for lunch recently. The food was good, it was cream of broccoli soup. The place is small and it has good food.” — John3672

You can view the menu on the cafe’s website.

6. Valente’s Restaurant

Valente’s serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (108 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 315 8th Street

Top review: “Went for dinner and we were pleased on all fronts. Casual and clean atmosphere. The waitress was friendly and very efficient. The food was delicious.” — yayanumber4

You can view the menu on the Valente’s website.

5. Schuyler Bakery

Schuyler Bakery serves baked goods and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (71 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 637 3rd Street

Top review: “I ordered a cake for my son’s college graduation. I chose this bakery because of the nut-free guarantee; we have serious allergies in the family. The cake was superb – moist, rich, and beautifully decorated. We had leftovers for several days and it was just as good on day three! We also bought some pastries when we picked up the cake. We got there late in the day, so most were sold out, but the ones we had were delicious. The service was friendly and prompt. The bakery looks humble, but I was so impressed. It reminded me of a local bakery from my childhood hometown. Highly recommended.” — Fairbanks

You can view the baked goods selection on the Schuyler Bakery website.

4. Ted’s Fish Fry

Ted’s Fish Fry serves seafood and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has several other locations in the Capital Region including Albany, Latham, Troy, and Halfmoon.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (56 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Price: $

Address: 447 3rd Avenue

Top review: “My wife and I like to stop at various Ted’s locations when we have an urge for a fish fry, and this time we were in Watervliet. First time I had been here, but the process and the food were all familiar. I had a clam roll and a chocolate shake; one of my guilty pleasures, and always satisfying. My wife had her usual fish fry, and we both agreed the meals hit the spot.” — EJEvo8

You can view the menu on the Ted’s Fish Fry website.

3. The Purple Pub

The Purple Pub serves Italian, as well as other pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (77 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2 Cohoes Road

Top review: “It has been a while since we ordered from this restaurant. So we decided to order for pick-up. We ordered the chicken parmigiana with ziti and it was delicious. The salads were delicious, as well. We had more than enough for two meals, so it was well worth the price we paid.” — mai8003

You can view the menu on the Purple Pub website.

2. Gus’s Hotdogs

Gus’s Hotdogs serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (84 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 212 25th Street

Top review: “Best tasting mini hot dogs with the works on a steamed mini bun! Always a favorite for a quick bite to eat and always hits the spot!” — yayanumber4

You can view the Gus’s Hotdogs menu on the Allmenus website.

1. Sadudee Thai Food

Sadudee Thai Food is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1401 Broadway

Top review: “Just tried Thai cuisine for the first time and I was very impressed. The service is friendly and professional. My friend and I ordered the tasty and delicate dumplings to start and I had the noodle soup with sliced duck. The flavors were delicate and tasty without being salty or overpowering. I loved it. The organic tea with a hint of peppermint was warm and cozy on a chilly day. I highly recommend.” — Chiquis926

You can view the menu on the Sadudee Thai Food website.