DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Japanese to Indian to Irish food, you have a few options to choose from in Delmar. These are the highest-rated restaurants in Delmar, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Four Corners Luncheonette

Four Corners Luncheonette serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (103 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2 Grove Street

Top review: “This diner is located in a converted house which gives it a very cozy ambiance. The staff is fantastic. They are very friendly and helpful and they all seem to work together as a real team. The food! Every dish our party of 6 enjoyed was artfully plated and tasty. It’s the kind of place that if you found it in resort town there would be a line down the street! I will definitely be returning!” — William M

You can view the menu on the Four Corners Luncheonette website.

9. Jim’s Tastee Freez

Jim’s Tastee Freez serves ice cream treats, as well as hot dogs. The ice cream stand also has vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 58 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “Staffer went out of her way to accommodate food-allergic guests. It’s nice for all the kids to be able to enjoy a treat. There are also *good* vegan options.” — rhino118

You can view the menu on the Jim’s Tastee Freez website. Specials flavors are also posted on the stand’s Facebook page.

8. O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub serves Irish and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (61 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 318 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “We took our two granddaughters to dinner here. It was their 19th birthday and they love this restaurant. Staff is very accommodating, helpful, and pleasant.” — suamodeo

You can view the menu on the O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub website.

7. Shalimar

Shalimar serves Indian and Pakistani food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (77 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 180 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “I love love this place, it’s one of my top two Indian restaurants in the area! The owner is a sweet guy and is always friendly. I have never not loved the food that I ordered. It is always hot and delicious! Very much recommend Delmar Shalimar!!!” — U5568VCstacyh

You can view the menu on the Shalimar website.

6. Twisted Vine Wine & Tap

Twisted Vine Wine & Tap serves American food and has a wine bar. The restaurant is open for dinner and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 384 Kenwood Avenue

Top review: “Twisted Vine is by far the best restaurant in Delmar. Their menu and wine selections change seasonally, and are always innovative. So much better than the usual pub food available at restaurants in the town of Bethlehem.” — Pat D

You can view the menu on the Twisted Vine website.

5. Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery

Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery serves pastries, desserts, and drinks. The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (66 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 376 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “Stopped in here for the first time from our morning walk on the bike trail. Great coffee, great hot chocolate, and so many choices… muffins, scones, danish, etc. Staff was friendly, plenty of seating available inside or outside. We will be stopping back here again for sure!” — Anna Q

You can view the menu on the Perfect Blend Cafe website.

4. McCarroll’s The Village Butcher

McCarroll’s The Village Butcher is a specialty grocery store, as well as a butcher shop. The shop serves salads and sandwiches, is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and has vegetarian options.

Rated 5 out of 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 406 Kenwood Avenue

Top review: “This family-run deli counter and meat market provides great hot and cold sandwiches, subs, and salads. My son never comes home for a visit without heading over there for either a breakfast sandwich or lunch with his childhood friends. Prices are reasonable and greeting at the counter is always friendly.” — Wander555899

3. 333 Cafe

333 Cafe serves American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (75 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 333 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “We truly enjoyed our delicious entrees last Saturday night from 333 Cafe. Hubby and I had the Sauerbraten with potato pancakes. It came with tasty salad, red cabbage, and veggies. Friends had an excellent salmon dinner and a chicken cutlet schnitzel dinner. All great! The food was hot and ready for pickup on time and we were able to pay with credit card on the phone when ordering. They have been having some issues with their phone service, but food was terrific.” — MarilynandJoe

You can view the menu on the 333 Cafe website.

2. Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub

Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (119 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 367 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “Checks all your boxes for just a nice night out, great pub food, service and in warmer months a lovely patio. It’s our go-to spot for a pint after a stressful week. We notice the bar area is quite cozy and comfy as well!!” — Camper712300

Swifty’s also has locations in Albany and Utica. You can view the menu on the Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub website.

1. Shogun Sushi and Sake Bar

Shogun Sushi and Sake Bar serves Japanese and Asian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (107 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 318 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “Enjoyed a wonderful lunch with friends. Great food and atmosphere. We had a variety of dishes and all were great. Loved the starter salad and my pad Thai. Coming back soon.” — Patty S

You can view the menu on the Shogun Sushi website.