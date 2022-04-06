COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Tripadvisor, there are about 40 restaurants in Cohoes. From pizza to sushi to BBQ, you have quite a few options to choose from.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Cohoes, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Dom’s Pizza Subs & Wings

Dom’s Pizza Subs & Wings serves Italian food and has a deli. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. Dom’s has a second location in Stillwater.

Rated 4 out of 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 1099 New Loudon Road

Top review: “Tonight, we ordered a small broccoli and ricotta white pizza and cannoli. As usual, we are extremely satisfied. The highlight of this evening was when I called to place my delivery order. Joshua G. answered and was so awesome. His personality is off the charts! I am in the restaurant industry and can understand how hard times are these days. This gentleman is a keeper. He is extremely professional, friendly and his positive energy just flowed and made our day. Thank you!” — JenniferG809

You can view the menu on the Dom’s Pizza Subs & Wings website.

9. Max410

Max410 serves French, European, and American food. Reservations are highly recommended.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (10 reviews)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 201 Continental Avenue

Top review: “A friend of mine that was in from NYC asked me to pick a place for dinner. You will not be disappointed trying Max410. The server was excellent. The food was amazing and the drink specials were good too.” — LSP150

You can view the menu on the Max410 website.

8. Pop’s Pizza

Pop’s Pizza serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (23 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 148 Columbia Street

Top review: “I’ve only had pizza from Pop’s–it is very good. If you like pizza with a lot of cheese and a thin crust, this is the place for you.” — Janet G

You can view the menu on the Pop’s Pizza website.

7. Yuan Japanese Restaurant

Yuan Japanese Restaurant serves Chinese, Japanese, and Asian food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegan and vegetarian options.

Rated 5 out of 5 (18 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $ $-$$$

$-$$$ Address: 177 Remsen Street

Top review: “So happy Yuan Restaurant finally opened again. The pork dumplings are delicious. The rest of our order was done perfectly. We had so much food that we had two meals from our order. ” — maijr1119

You can view the menu on the Yuan Japanese website.

6. Hot Dog Charlie’s

Hot Dog Charlie’s serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has locations in Rensselaer and Troy.

Rated 5 out of 5 (18 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 618 Saratoga Street

Saratoga Street Top review: “Ordered four mini hot dogs with all the toppings. Really nice taste and fills you up. A classic local fast-food place. Make sure you know what you want by the time you get to the register. ” — ClarinetMaster1

You can view the menu on the Hot Dog Charlie’s website.

5. Spindles on Remsen

Spindles on Remsen serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $ $-$$$

$-$$$ Address: 231 Remsen Street

231 Remsen Street Top review: “Spindles has a great atmosphere and excellent service. Great collection of wines and primarily small plates. I recommend the Bruschetta, Salmon with risotto, and the artichoke dip. Food was fantastic.” — Pranavl9

You can view the menu on the Spindles website.

4. Pig Pit BBQ

Pig Pit BBQ serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (73 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5) , Atmosphere (3.5/5)

, Atmosphere (3.5/5) Price: $

Address: 1 Niver Street

1 Niver Street Top review: “Enormous sandwiches, delicious burritos. If you’re cycling the Erie Canal Trail, this is a great lunch stop.” — Bageleater

You can view the menu on the Pig Pit BBQ website.

3. Tugboat Tavern

Tugboat Tavern serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and vegetarian options are available.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (57 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5) , Atmosphere (4/5)

, Atmosphere (4/5) Price: $ $-$$$

$-$$$ Address: 159 Bridge Avenue

159 Bridge Avenue Top review: “Good food and great service! My friend and I wanted a quick dinner before an event at the Cohoes Music Hall – this was perfect!” — KBBSB

You can view the menu on the Tugboat Tavern website.

2. Guptill’s Ice Cream

Guptill’s Ice Cream opened for the season on March 19. The stand has soft and hard ice cream, frozen yogurt, sundaes, and shakes.

Rated 4 out of 5 (104 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5) , Atmosphere (4/5)

, Atmosphere (4/5) Price: $

Address: 1085 New Loudon Road

1085 New Loudon Road Top review: “My husband wanted to take a ride over to try Guptills while vacationing in the Queensbury area (from Long Is.). This was because of two reasons: The frequent advertisements he hears on WROW, and because his grandmother was a Guptill. It was the freshest, creamiest and most delicious real cream ice cream I’ve ever had. We were harassed by yellow jackets, but the employees could not be kinder and sweeter and the scoops were huge!” — GingerShannon

You can view the menu on the Guptill’s Ice Cream Facebook page.

1. Babe’s Cafe

Babe’s Cafe serves American diner food. The cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 38 1/2 Bedford Street

38 1/2 Bedford Street Top review: “Years ago this location was 24hrs. Now open as Babes by two sisters, the breakfast and lunch is excellent. No dinner hours. Price medium. No failure on the quantity or quality.” — V6867XWkens

You can view the menu on the Babe’s Cafe Facebook page.