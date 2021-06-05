Berne students hold fundraiser for Sperry family after fatal crash

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students support Sperry family after fatal car crash

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Berne community teaming up Saturday to support their own with a car wash fundraiser. Students at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School holding a car wash Saturday to raise funds for the Sperry family children who were in a fatal accident May 16 that killed their mother, Lisa Sperry.

Calvin and Cade Sperry, who both survived the car accident, in attendance of the event taking place at the BKW bus garage in Berne.

Students Jeremy Martin and Maia Ballato planned the event to help their friends with their medical and funeral costs.

“We’re grateful for everything everybody has done and for everybody that’s here really like anybody that’s given us their prayers everybody,” said Calvin Sperry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire