Berne students hold fundraiser for Sperry family after fatal crash

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Berne community teaming up Saturday to support their own with a car wash fundraiser. Students at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School holding a car wash Saturday to raise funds for the Sperry family children who were in a fatal accident May 16 that killed their mother, Lisa Sperry.

Calvin and Cade Sperry, who both survived the car accident, in attendance of the event taking place at the BKW bus garage in Berne.

Students Jeremy Martin and Maia Ballato planned the event to help their friends with their medical and funeral costs.

“We’re grateful for everything everybody has done and for everybody that’s here really like anybody that’s given us their prayers everybody,” said Calvin Sperry.