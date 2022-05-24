BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Berne-Knox-Westerlo Secondary School and Librarian Beth Davis were recently selected as one of only 25 school districts in the United States to win the Mathical Book Prize. The prize includes a $700 stipend to purchase books that allow children to see math in the world around them.

All winners were selected based on their programming ideas for sharing mathematic books to promote student creativity, pleasure in math, and free reading. The grant is highly competitive, and school officials said they are thrilled their library was selected.

The library was also named in a recent publication of the School Library Journal. “Bulldog pride is strong at Berne-Knox-Westerlo,” said school officials, “where our mission is to provide an environment that fosters the creative, emotional, intellectual and physical well-being of each student to enable mastery of the curriculum and a life-long learning capability to meet the challenges of the future.”