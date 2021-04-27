Bees delivered to orchards in bloom help brew local cider

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
Bees delivered to Indian Ladder Farms.

Bees delivered to Indian Ladder Farms.

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 6 a.m. on Monday morning, beekeeper Mark Rulison delivered several hives to Indian Ladder Farms to pollinate blooming apple trees. They were strategically placed throughout the orchard.

The bees come from Rulison Honey Farm in Amsterdam. Their activity every year prompts a natural chain of events that ultimately produces the sweet and hard cider at Indian Ladder Farms.

The brewery’s orchard and sustainable growing practices adhere to the Eco Apple program. Crab apple plants are interspersed throughout the orchards to enable the cross-pollination that produces apples.

This spring, Indian Ladder Farms is offering Cross Pollinator—a hard cider that incorporates crab apple tartness—in honor of the bees’ cross-pollination process necessary to a healthy crop.

Indian Ladder Farms says they expect the hives to be among their fields for about a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire