COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Mayor William Keeler said Thursday that Bedford Street would be closed for the day. The road, said Keeler, will re-open once some necessary repairs can be completed.

Officials say motorists should try their best to avoid the area if possible. Otherwise, use caution in any construction zones.

Homes and businesses along Bedford Street will not be affected by the closure. It is not yet clear if the road will be closed for longer than the one day originally planned.