COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for a way to get out and beat the heat? The 2023 “Beat the Heat” August block party in Cohoes will take place on Friday, on Remsen Street, starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

The event will feature street vendors, family fun games, live music, entertainment, food, and more. All are welcome to attend.