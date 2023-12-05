RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lithium-ion battery-powered motorcycle caught fire in Ravena on Monday, prompting a response from the Ravena Fire Department. Firefighters say no injuries resulted from the fire.

On Monday, December 4, around 10 p.m., the Village of Ravena firefighters responded to a motorcycle on fire near Pulver Avenue in Ravena. The electric bike was powered by lithium-ion batteries which is how the fire started, according to firefighters.

The fire was extinguished by the first arriving company. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.