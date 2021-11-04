Banh Mi 47 serving up a taste of Vietnam in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located on North Pearl Street, Banh Mi 47 is serving up a taste of Vietnam in downtown Albany. Made fresh every day using family recipes and fresh ingredients, the Vietnamese sandwich shop opened their doors in September.

“Banh mi sandwich shops are all over the place, but we could never get one in Albany,” said Michael Nguyen.

In Vietnamese cuisine, Bánh mì is a short baguette with thin, crisp crust and a soft inside. It’s also the name for the sandwich eaten with this bread.

After the local couple had to travel far to find the traditional favorite, they decided to bring it to the Capital Region.

It took years and a trip to Vietnam to perfect the bread recipe, even purchasing baking equipment from the country to accomplish their goal. Now, they say they’re proud of their bread.

Each sandwich is served with housemade mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, and cilantro. Protein options include BBQ pork, grilled beef, lemongrass chicken and tofu.