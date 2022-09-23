ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Baker Public Relations, a woman-owned, full-service communications firm in Albany, celebrated 15 years of client success on September 22. CEO Megan Baker founded the firm in 2007 after a decade in television news.

Cupcakes decorated for the 15 year celebration of Baker Public Relations on Thursday, September 22

What began as a one-person entity in a small Albany office, the firm has grown to become one of the most reputable agencies in the Capital Region with an extraordinary team of PR and marketing professionals, a second office in Pittsburgh, and its own in-house creative services studio producing high-quality video content and podcasts for its clients.

“But we are just getting started,” said Baker. After adding several new staff in the past couple of months, we will be welcoming three more in the coming weeks. Our client portfolio continues to grow and in the next several months, we plan to add a third office in the Tampa Bay region.”

In honor of its 15-year anniversary, Baker Public Relations committed $15,000 in pro bono public relations support to Pittsburgh-based organization The Allignment Chapter which helps low-income mothers. Baker Public Relations announced the creation of two annual scholarship funds for $1,500 each. The Baker Public Relations Women in Communications Scholarship encourages female high school students from Shaker High School and Butler Senior High School pursuing a career in communications to apply.

To learn more about Baker Public Relations, and hear more client testimonials, visit their website at bakerpublicrelations.com.