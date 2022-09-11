ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is teaming up with Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel to host a back-to-school community celebration. The event celebrates capital region students, educators, and families.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, September 11 from noon until 6 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Park, 484 Livingston Ave., Albany. There will be a backpack and school supply giveaway, free food, free haircuts, and more. Children must be with a parent or guardian to get a backpack with school supplies.

“As we celebrate the beginning of a new school year, we need to make sure every child has the tools they need to hit the ground running,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “We’re here to welcome our Capital Region students back to the classroom and help families get their children ready for a successful year to come.”

“You can’t say community without unity,” said Shawn Cooks, owner of Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel. “This event is about unifying our community around our kids to make sure they are empowered to learn this year.”