Back pay, pay raises approved for Albany PD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council approved a plan to give raises and back pay to some police officers, but some aren’t happy about it.

The raises and back pay are part of the police union’s new deal with the city. It adds up to more than $12 million.

The city will pull the money from its fund balance. It then plans to use millions in COVID relief money to fund essential services. Some members of the public questioned if this is the best use of the money.

“This massive payout effects all Albany police officers for the past seven years, including any officers who subsequently retired, resigned or were terminated; officers forced out for abuse and assault, for example such as Luke Deer, will get a payout of pandemic relief funds for the hours he spent committing assault in uniform in 2019.”

“Two weeks to the day after the shooting of Jordan Young, his shooter and all the other officers on scene will get a pay raise from this as well.”

The resolution passed 13-2. City councilors said they’re legally obligated to honor the union contract.

The resolution can be read in-full below: