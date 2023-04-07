ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a baby animal frenzy at Indian Ladder Farms for Baby Animal Days, the big event kicking off April 7, 2023.

“One of the things that we love is just the baby animals themselves because it gives us a great excuse to spend time with them, take care of them and they’re just so lively and happy and interested in everything and loving life,” Laura Ten Eyck, Farm Manager, said.

The annual festival features a goat playground for kids to play with kids, a chicken café and Easter egg hunt. Another highlight of Baby Animal Days: the baby naming contest.

“We have a contest for all the families to fill out an entry form to suggest names for the calves and the pigs, goats and lambs,” Ten Eyck said. “Last year was the first year we did it and it’s very popular. It’s natural that kids want to give the animals names.”

Ten Eyck said it also gives families a chance to learn about different kinds of animals.

“We have our staff here to help the kids and adults pet all the farm animals,” Ten Eyck said. “Talk to them about the different kinds of farm animals and why we have them, their behaviors, how old they are and the different breeds, lots of information.”

The event runs until April 30, 2023. Tickets are $10 per person, babies 12 months and younger get in for free. More information about Baby Animal Days can be found on Indian Ladder Farms’ website.