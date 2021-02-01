Average price of gas increases in NY, US overall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Albany gas prices have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 17.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.28/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 31.0 cents per gallon.

The average price of gas is up in both New York and the United States as a whole.

New York average: $2.51 (up two cents)

National average: $2.42 (up two cents)

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York was $2.66. The national average was $2.48.

“Pump prices are increasing while gas demand is dropping,” AAA says, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Here are a look at the local averages across upstate New York: