Average price of gas increases in NY, US overall

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Albany gas prices have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 17.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.28/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 31.0 cents per gallon.

The average price of gas is up in both New York and the United States as a whole.

  • New York average: $2.51 (up two cents)
  • National average: $2.42 (up two cents)

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York was $2.66. The national average was $2.48.

“Pump prices are increasing while gas demand is dropping,” AAA says, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Here are a look at the local averages across upstate New York:

  • Albany – $2.48 (up three cents since last week)
  • Batavia – $2.39 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.47 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.46 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.53 (up two cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.54 (up two cents since last week)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report