ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Travelers are getting an early Christmas gift this year—that being gas prices falling to their lowest levels since September 2021. According to GasBuddy, the national average per gallon has tumbled to $3.09, which is nearly 12 cents lower than a week ago.

Gas stations in the Capital Region have followed suit, reaching a $3.48 average per gallon. That’s a 9.3-cent dip from a week ago, and nearly 46 cents cheaper than a month ago. Prices in the area have not yet caught up to last year’s average, which was 1.8 cents lower in December.

The cheapest station in the region was flirting with the national average on Sunday, with a $3.11 per gallon price tag. Across the state, the cheapest gas stood at $2.59 per gallon, at a Track Gas Station in Mastic Beach.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range.”

National averages for diesel have fallen in recent weeks as well, reaching $4.77 per gallon on Monday—a number De Haan said is more “normal” to many Americans. “But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead,” the analyst said. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”