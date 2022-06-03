ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, 352 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county since Tuesday. Of those new cases, 132 were reported between Thursday and Friday- a number that actually helped drop the seven-day average of positives down to 104.4 from 126.1.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 has also dropped, down to 26.2. Across the entire Capital Region, that number is not much higher- sitting Friday at 27.1.

To keep Albany County data as accurate as possible, County Executive McCoy encouraged all residents to submit the positive results of at-home tests on the County website, using their online submission link.

There have been six new hospitalizations since Thursday, and 16 new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday. There are now 34 Albany County residents hospitalized with the virus- a net decrease of 14. Of those hospital patients, there are three currently in the intensive care unit, down from the four reported on Tuesday. There are no new COVID deaths to report.

As of Thursday, 81.5% of all Albany County residents have gotten at least their first vaccine, and 74.5% have completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 63.9% have received their booster shot.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made online.