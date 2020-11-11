Author Alan Shayne holds virtual book event at University Club of Albany

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former President of Warner Brothers Television and Broadway Actor Alan Shayne has written his memoir called “The Rain May Pass”. Shayne will discuss the new book, at a virtual event at the University Club of Albany.

The virtual event will be held on November 12 at 6 p.m.

Alan Shayne has worked on several TV shows; Alice, Night Court, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Wonder Woman, and Growing Pains.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report