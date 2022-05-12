ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Australian citizen who had been living in Watervliet under a false name was sentenced to time served on Wednesday, eight months after he pleaded guilty to visa fraud. Paul J. Carter, who had been using the name Paul Hamilton while living in Watervliet, was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after he was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Carter lied when he tried to renew his E-2 visa in 2018. That sort of visa is given to immigrants who invest a substantial amount of cash in a U.S. business.

Carter first obtained the visa when he immigrated to Boston in 2014. When he tried to renew, Carter failed to mention that he had been arrested in 2000 on a marijuana charge in Australia. That charge was dismissed.

Carter was not charged with any fraud or forgery crimes, despite the false visa application. He has been residing in the United States without status since May 2020.