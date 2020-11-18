Auction aims to raise thousands for furloughed TU Center staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A collection of 350 backstage passes amassed by the Times Union Center’s General Manager Bob Belber are being auctioned off to raise money for the arena’s furloughed staff.

“I don’t know how many GM’s are doing what I’m doing and I don’t know if they have a collection to sell. I’m doing what I think we should do for our employees,” Belber said.

The collection spans 30 years. Within the first 24 hours of going live, the auction’s already raised $24,000. Belber hopes the collection sells for $100,000.

“It’s been hard on our employees. You’ve got people struggling to make mortgage payments,” Belber said.

Concert venues have yet to reopen since closing down in mid-March. With COVID-19 cases on the rise and unemployment for the about 23 furloughed staff running out, Belber wants to raise $1,000 for each employee.

“I’m going to issue payments to these furloughed employees myself and I hope to provide them with a lot of relief between now and the start of the holidays,” Belber said.

The auction is accepting bids until Friday at 5 p.m. To place a bid, click here.