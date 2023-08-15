COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An ATV driver went over a guardrail and down an approximate 25-foot embankment on Monday in Coeymans Hollow, prompting a swift response from rescue personnel. The patient was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Albany County EMS.

The Ravena Rescue Squad says crews made access to the patient along with law enforcement from the Coeymans Police Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Coeymans Hollow Fire District helped assist in a technical issue once the patient was stabilized, per the Ravena Rescue Squad.

Additional rescue squads also include EMT Diehl, EMT Wullum, Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corp., Coeymans Police PBA, and Albany County Sheriff's Office EMS Division.