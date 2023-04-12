NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New developments have been made in the case for the Virginia man accused of murdering a local physician assistant.

Jacob Klein was arrested in April 2022 for the stabbing death of Philip Rabadi in his New Scotland home. Klein’s attorney has filed a motion to suppress evidence gathered by police the night Klein was arrested, including a gun, his clothing, and statements Klein made to police.

His lawyers said police did not have probably cause to arrest Klein, and everything that came after should be tossed out. A judge will now consider the motion.

Klein was charged with murder in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty.

Before he was killed, Rabadi worked as a physician assistant at St. Peter’s Health Partners. He also graduated from Albany Medical College in 2015.