ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lark Street Business Improvement District announced they will be presenting Art On Lark 2023. The annual Albany art festival will be held at Washington Park on October 21.

The festival will feature dozens of local artists showcasing their creations, including painters, photographers, sculptors and jewelers. The event will also offer a wide array of food and beverages from vendors and restaurants from the community.

Washington Park is located between Madison Avenue and State Street in Albany. The free-to-attend festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and vendors can apply for a space by visiting the event’s website.