ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Around the Post Pickleball Classic tournament returns to the Albany Capital Center (ACC) for the second year. This will be the first event held at the ACC in 2024 and will go on from January 12-14, starting at 9 a.m. each day.

“The Around the Post Pickleball Classic was an amazing hit last year and we are thrilled to not only welcome the event back but have it officially open our doors on the 2024 calendar year,” said Shannon Licygiewicz, general manager of the Albany Capital Center. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Scott and help the tournament grow in popularity and economic impact to downtown Albany and the greater Capital Region.”

The tournament will feature nearly 250 players, featuring men and women in the age brackets of 14-49 and 50 and older. Players across the age brackets will be awarded medals in five event categories.

To kick off the weekend, the ACC will host free clinics run by certified pickleball coaches on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tournament play will begin on Friday with women’s doubles, women’s singles, and men’s singles.

Mixed doubles events will be held on Saturday. The tournament will wrap up on Sunday with men’s doubles.

Admission is free all weekend for the tournament. Spectators will have access to bleacher seating and concessions.