ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arlene’s Artist Materials announced they will be hosting the return of their third annual Fall Makers Market. The event is scheduled for September 2.

The market will showcase works from twenty local artists, with demonstrations by Maryk Weeks and Kris Woodward, as well as live music by Mayheaven and DJ Brent Michael. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will also offer a variety of food vendors.

Arlene’s is located at 57 Fuller Road in Albany. The event is free to attend and open to the public.