Area hospitals prepare as COVID-19 cases surge in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the Capital Region, area hospitals have geared up to prepare for a second wave.

Since March, Albany Med health officials uploaded coronavirus updates to their Youtube account. In a recent video, they discuss ways how they’re preparing and being proactive as numbers have locally surged:

“This is being prepared, we are proactive opposed to reactive like back in the Spring. COVID just came on us quickly, we were really reactive and we don’t want to do that again,” says Dr. Ferdinand Venditti, Executive Vice President for System Care Delivery & AMCH Hospital General Director.

Local hospitals and medical institutions have been communicating with each other throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the last week, Ellis Hospital, St. Peter’s Health Partners and Albany Med have announced that they are limiting their visitation polices. Albany Med is working on ways for patients and their loved ones to stay in touch by using iPads and setting up phone calls. “We’ll use technology, we’ll use iPads, we’ll set up phone calls we’ll call family members, were going to try to do everything we can but to continue to communicate,” says Dr. Dennis McKenna, CEO of Albany Med.

“Visitation will only be allowed for end of life, when someone is actively dying, a child can have their guardian or parent and a mom can have a labor partner,” says Dr. Venditti.

A spokesperson from Ellis Hospital says the hospital has enough staff and are prepared if they do see the hospitalization number increase. Also, they have enough personal protective equipment; it’s something they keep a very close eye on. An Albany Med official says the hospital has “adequate PPE and staff.” Albany Med has also reactivated their Incident Command meetings and relocated their testing tent to one of their Hackett Boulevard locations for the convenience of their pre-op patients.

“I think it’s fair to say we as a region have decided to do this really out of an abundance of caution, we’re trying to be proactive. We’re seeing visually the numbers go up and we’re saying let’s be sure we do things safely, and let’s try to keep the visitor restriction in place until we can see what happens with the numbers,” says Dr. McKenna.