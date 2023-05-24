ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials have opened applications for the next round of federal COVID relief funds.

The county plans to spend about $5 million on economic recovery, including job training, small business support and more. Applications can be found on the county website and are due at the end of June.

The county received a total of $59 million in two different installments. Leaders have already allocated $25 million dollars focused on affordable housing, small businesses and tourism.