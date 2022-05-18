ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is seeking applicants for its Local Cannabis Advisory Committee. Applicants will help inform and shape cannabis regulations at the municipal level including the time, place, and manner of adult-use retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses, social equity, and protection of community health and safety.

Interested in applying? Mail a brief statement (no more than 500 words) to:

Office of Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Attn: Jasmine Higgins, Policy Analyst & Special Advisor

Room 102, City Hall, Albany, NY 12207

You can also contact Jasmine Higgins by phone at (518) 434-5100, or by email at localmarijuana@albanyny.gov. Applicants will be asked to conduct a brief interview with Mayor Sheehan’s Office before they are appointed to the committee. Applications to join the advisory committee are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 15.

Those who are interested in learning where smoking and vaping cannabis is currently permitted and where cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites are permitted can check out the interactive City of Albany Cannabis Consumption map online. Those interested in operating their own cannabis dispensary, consumption site, or cultivation facility must first acquire the proper license through the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (NYSOCM) and the appropriate City permits.