Applications for Albany’s Community Police Review Board due Friday

Albany County
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The deadline for applications and nominations to join the Albany Common Council’s Community Police Review Board is Friday. The Common Council says they’re seeking a qualified resident of the city to fill a spot on the CPRB with a three-year term.

The board comprises four members appointed by the mayor and five appointed by the Common Council. They say that diversity is an important priority when appointing members. Current city employees and officers, and their immediate family members, are ineligible.

The independent CPRB was established in 2000. Its goal is improving communication, accountability, and credibility between the community and the police department. The nine-member board is empowered with an official complaint-review process and can make recommendations to the mayor and the Common Council on police practices. The board meets monthly, and its members must undergo extensive training. They are also responsible for preparing cases for presentation, and engaging in public education and outreach programs.

Throw a name into the ring by the October 30 deadline by submitting a resume and letter of interest describing qualifications to:

  • Albany Common Council
    Attn: Michele Andre, Senior Legislative Aide
    Room 206, City Hall, Albany, NY 12207
    Email: commoncouncil@albanyny.gov

