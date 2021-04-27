Applications for Albany County Legislature’s summer youth program close Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Applications for the Albany County Legislature’s Summer Youth Employment Program are due by Friday, April 30. The program still have “plenty of spots” available for students ages 17-21.
The Program was created to provide opportunities for professional development to Albany County residents. Albany County’s initiative is to create flexible work opportunities that will be beneficial to all candidates. Individuals will receive on-the-job training and the skills necessary to compete for a variety of available positions.
Those in the program will be paid $13 an hour. Requirements to be accepted:
- The applicant must be between the ages of 17 and 21 and a resident of Albany County.
- If under 18 years of age, you must provide working papers. Working papers serve as your official employment certificate:
- 16-17 year olds (in school): Your working papers are green.
- 16-17 year olds (out of school): Your working papers are peach.
- The applicant must complete and submit the employment application no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Applications must be emailed or delivered or mailed to:
- Albany County Legislature
Harold L. Joyce Albany County Office Building, Room 710
112 State Street
Albany, NY 12207
- New applicants or returning students must submit an application to be considered for employment in 2021
- Family members of current County employees are not excluded. However, if hired they will not be placed in the same workplace as an immediate family member
- All applicants will be subject to an interview with representatives from the Office of the Chair
- Any applicant that fails to report for a confirmed interview (without reasonable cause) will not be considered for a position
- All potential applicants hired will have to complete a mandatory online Workforce Conduct and Sexual Harassment Training within two weeks of their start date. Failure to complete the online training (without reasonable cause) will result in automatic removal from the program until mandatory training is complete