Applications for Albany County Legislature’s summer youth program close Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Applications for the Albany County Legislature’s Summer Youth Employment Program are due by Friday, April 30. The program still have “plenty of spots” available for students ages 17-21.

The Program was created to provide opportunities for professional development to Albany County residents. Albany County’s initiative is to create flexible work opportunities that will be beneficial to all candidates. Individuals will receive on-the-job training and the skills necessary to compete for a variety of available positions.

Those in the program will be paid $13 an hour. Requirements to be accepted: