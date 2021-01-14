Applications available for City of Albany CDBG, HOME, ESG funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany has opened its CDBG, HOME and ESG funding applications. For those who wish to apply, you can download an application or call the Department of Housing and Community Development at 518-434-5265.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

Three funding applications are available:

Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG)

The primary objective of the CDBG program is the “development of viable urban communities by providing decent housing and suitable living environments and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income individuals.”

Applications for CDBG funding must meet one of the following HUD national objectives:

Directly benefit low- and moderate-income persons: At least 51% of the beneficiaries must be low- and moderate-income persons. Public service activities will qualify under this category in most circumstances.

Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight: Spending under this category is limited to 30% of the City’s spending.

HOME funding for Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDO)

HOME CHDO set-aside funds are for use by City of Albany designated CHDOs. For information on how to become a City designated CHDO, call the Housing and Community Development Office at (518) 434-5265.

Eligible activities include:

Assisting homebuyers with purchasing newly constructed or rehabilitated housing developed by the CHDO

Developing newly constructed affordable housing

Purchasing an existing building and rehabilitating it for use as affordable housing

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

The ESG program is authorized by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing Act of 2009 (HEARTH Act). The goal of the ESG program is to assist at-risk and homeless households to obtain and maintain appropriate permanent housing.

The City of Albany is responsible for administering the City’s ESG allocation.