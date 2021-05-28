Apple: ‘These are isolated incidents’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy was joined for his briefing on Friday by Sheriff Craig Apple, Sr. to discuss how the sheriff’s office is working with the local police department amid a spate of violence.

“Our numbers continue to move in the right direction and we are in a much better place than we were a year ago,” said County Executive McCoy. “This time last year, we were also struggling in the aftermath of rioting after a peaceful rally for justice. Businesses were looted, windows broken and buildings destroyed. That was disturbing and we are still going through difficult times when kids can’t walk down the street or ride their bikes out of fear of violence or shootings. That’s why I asked Sheriff Apple to join me today to talk about the work he is doing with the city to turn things around.”

In response to concerns that he’d heard of people being afraid to drive through the city of Albany, Apple said, “These are isolated incidents in certain parts of the city, and we are working very hard with the APD.”

Sheriff Apple said the Albany County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Albany Police Department, sometimes riding with them and sometimes on separate patrols. “We’ve been putting in anywhere from six cars a shift to 10 cars a shift to 12 cars a shift,” he said, adding that their approach has been ruffling feathers. That’s because their focus is on low-level traffic offenses like driving without licenses, insurance, or even license plates.

Apple said police will start on the small offenses and work their way up. “We’re going to continue to saturate the city until things quell,” he said.