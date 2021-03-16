APL starts curbside pickup at Washington Ave. Branch

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Public Library’s largest branch on Washington Ave. opened March 15 for curbside pickup. The Washington Ave. Branch is allowing drive up and walk up service.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming patrons back to the Washington Ave. Branch for the first time in a year to pick up library books, DVDs, and other items via our contactless curbside pickup service,” said APL Executive Director Scott C. Jarzombek. “It’s been exactly one year since we closed the library down due to COVID-19. The fact that we are able to reopen our biggest location today is a huge milestone, and a testament to the resilience, effort, and commitment of the staff to safely provide services to our community.”

Starting March 15, patrons who want to take out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and museum passes may request them by phone (518-427-4313), email, or the online catalog. Once the items arrive at the branch, staff will notify the patrons and schedule a pickup time. When arriving at the pick up appointment, staff will either place the requested items in the vehicle trunk or back seat, or on a table outside the building for those who walk or bike.

Once they are done with the library items, patrons are asked to return them to the book drop at any of the six open APL branches. Staff cannot accept returns at pickup appointments. Library materials are then quarantined for 48 hours before they are checked in and placed back into the collection. APL is a fine-free library, so there are never fines for late items.