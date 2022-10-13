ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Public Library (APL) is celebrating a newly renovated North Albany Branch for an open house on Wednesday October 19. The North Albany branch has been closed since March 2020.

In March 2020 during the onset of the COVID pandemic, the entire system shut down in-person operations and the library remained closed during the renovation and expansion of the North Albany Middle School which opened in September. Part of the school’s expansion replaced a former YMCA building, which opened at 616 North Pearl St. in 2005 and included a small space for APL’s North Albany Branch. The renovation added some square footage to the branch, which now includes a public meeting room, study rooms, a staff office, and two public bathrooms. A new entrance was created that solely serves the library. APL’s investment included a new service desk, new carpeting, new paint on the walls, new furniture and shelving, and updated collections.

APL Executive Director Andrea Nicolay states, “Albany Public Library is thrilled to be opening the renovated North Albany Branch,” “It may be our smallest branch but it’s bigger and better than ever, with dedicated rooms for programs, activities, community meetings, and tutoring. As a full-service branch people can also take advantage of the collection, use computers, or relax and read. We’re excited to welcome everyone back to this great little library.”

The open house takes place on Wednesday, October 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the newly renovated location. The celebration includes a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., tours of the renovated branch, meet and greet with the North Albany staff, goody bags for children and teens, and light refreshments.