ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest for a local Albany woman. Briana A. Pagan was charged with larceny and possessing a forged instrument.

On September 9, Sheriff’s arrested Pagan who stole currency from Price Chopper in Albany back in July. Police say Pagan is accused of presenting and cashing a fraudulent business check of $700 in US money.

Charges

Second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

According to police, Pagan was arraigned at the Albany city court and was released on her recognizance.