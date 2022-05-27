ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charles Gibson, 35, of Albany has been identified as the victim of a homicide investigation that occurred on Quail Sreet near Second Street on Thursday morning. Police said Gibson suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

At around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the corner of Quail and Second Streets. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident said police.

According to police, at this time a person of interest is in custody on an unrelated matter. The police investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8029, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.