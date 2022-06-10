ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department announced on Friday, that a 16-year-old driver of a stolen car that resulted in the death of one of her passengers has been charged. Police said, a 13-year-old passenger was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On April 4, at about 6:30 p.m., police noticed a stolen car in the area of Lark Street and Manning Boulevard in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. Police said the driver refused to stop for the officers and proceeded to drive off and collided with another vehicle that was entering Northern Boulevard from Pennsylvania Avenue.

Despite being involved in a crash, the 16-year-old driver continued onto Northern Boulevard to an area of Broadway and Lawn Avenue, where she crashed into a building they said. The unidentified teen, whose name will not be released due to her age, was arrested by Albany Detectives.

Charged