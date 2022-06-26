ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department said a security guard for Motel 6 on Watervliet Avene Ext., was shot during a robbery Saturday evening. Police said at about 10 p.m., a man entered the Motel lobby and demanded cash from an employee at the counter.

According to a report, the employee handed the money to the man before he fled on foot to the motel parking lot. Police said, a 46-year-old security guard then followed the suspect across the parking lot, and that’s when the man shot him in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center where he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing police said. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.